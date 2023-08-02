Left Menu

Donald Trump says he expects to be indicted today

Former President of the United States Donald Trump has said that he is expected to be indicted "any time" today as part of special counsel Jack Smith's probe of his behaviour following the 2020 election, according to The Hill.

Former US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former President of the United States Donald Trump has said that he is expected to be indicted "any time" today as part of special counsel Jack Smith's probe of his behaviour following the 2020 election, according to The Hill. "I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M.", Trump wrote on media platform Truth Social.

"Why didn't they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!" Trump added. The probable indictment comes after Trump stated that he received a target letter alerting him that he is the focus of the investigation, a move that is frequently followed by the filing of charges.

A federal grand jury has begun hearing evidence in the case. The grand jury in the case was scene convening at the courthouse in Washington, D.C., earlier in the day, according to The Hill. Trump and his associate Walt Nauta will be arraigned next week in Florida on additional accusations presented by the Justice Department on Thursday.

In the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, a superseding indictment accused the former president of attempting to destroy surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago resort. The arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 10 in Fort Pierce in Florida, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard, The Hill reported. The new federal charge against Trump is likely to revolve around his efforts to change the 2020 election results as well as the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill attack. (ANI)

