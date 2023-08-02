Pakistan: Local transporters raise fare after hike in fuel price

Following the increase in fuel prices, local transport companies unilaterally increased fares by up to 20 per cent without consulting the authorities, reported ARY News. Local transporters arbitrarily hiked fares by (PKR)15 to (PKR)20 stop-to-stop, according to details, despite the fact that the district administration had not notified of any increase in this regard.

The transport companies raised the fares from Karachi to Hyderabad, Larkana, and Sukkur. The tariffs for buses and coaches operating within the city have also been raised. This comes after the federal government raised the price of petrol by (PKR)19.95 per litre for the next weekly review earlier in the day.

"Petrol price has been increased by (PKR)19.95 per litre to (PKR)272.95, while high-speed diesel is being increased by (PKR)19.90 to (PKR)273.40," announced Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, ARY News reported. The revised prices took effect immediately, he added, adding that a rise in fuel costs was unavoidable due to IMF pledges to impose a petroleum development levy (PDL) on rates.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) authorised a USD 3 billion bailout plan for Pakistan on July 12. Apprehensions and predictions of Pakistan's debt default flooded the first part of this year. While the IMF agreement has prevented Pakistan from going into default, at least temporarily, it has also set off a vicious cycle that has happened a few dozen times before in the nation's history, reported The Diplomat. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance, led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has consented to the IMF deal, is currently in power, but it will soon be replaced by a caretaker administration that will oversee the upcoming general elections, which are scheduled to take place sometime towards the end of 2023.

This year's IMF talks coincided with Pakistan's election limbo as the government put off the planned elections until a military crackdown on the clear front-runner Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) assured the ruling coalition of the army's customary political scheming. The current bailout will be completed by that manufactured administration, and it will unavoidably negotiate a longer-term follow-up IMF plan, according to The Diplomat. Pakistan's exports have fallen in the recent ten months. Instead of attempting to transform Pakistan into an export-oriented economy, the government has chosen to limit imports in order to address the country's deteriorating balance of payments crisis. (ANI)

