Venerable Daehae Sunim: A Dharma teacher who uses films to convey spiritual concepts globally

In order to reach a broader audience, Venerable Daehae Sunim, a Korean bhikshuni and an experienced Dharma master of 28 years has been using a unique way of engaging with film to convey spiritual and philosophical concepts, Bhutan Live reported. In addition to her duties as a Dharma teacher at a monastery outside Gyeongsan in South Korea, Daehae Sunim has established herself as a writer and filmmaker, having directed over 90 short films since 2007.

Her works, which include "The Last Words of Socrates" and "What is My True Self!," have won 65 awards at major international film festivals. She gained critical recognition in 2018 for her debut feature-length film, the award-winning "Sermon on the Mount." This thought-provoking film investigates the basic philosophical concerns shared by Buddhism and Christianity, with the goal of promoting pleasure and peace in our turbulent world, Bhutan Live reported. At first sight, "Sermon on the Mount" appears to be a biblical film about eight young Christians who gather in a secret cave to ponder and discuss their faith-related questions.

According to Bhutan Live, it explores deep issues such as the presence of pain in a universe ruled by an omnipotent God, the symbolism of the tree of knowledge and the forbidden fruit, and the concept of human guilt. Interestingly, Venerable Daehae Sunim's film crosses the gap between Buddhism and Christianity by examining spiritual ideas that are identical.

The film "Sermon on the Mount" has already received critical acclaim, not only at international film festivals but also at prestigious institutions such as the United Nations headquarters in New York City and the Salesian Pontifical University in Rome, where it was shown during World Interfaith Harmony Week and received praise from Pope Francis himself, according to Bhutan Live. Venerable Daehae Sunim's upcoming film, which is planned for release soon, will be available on Netflix in the near future. Audiences around the world are anxious to watch this film masterpiece that attempts to unite faiths and promote harmony in an ever-changing world. (ANI)

