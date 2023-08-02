Left Menu

Afghan citizens voice concerns about slow passport distribution process

The Afghan citizens have raised their concerns regarding the slow passport distribution process in the country and stated that not having a passport had caused residents to face several issues, TOLOnews reported.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 09:17 IST
Afghan citizens voice concerns about slow passport distribution process
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Afghan citizens have raised their concerns regarding the slow passport distribution process in the country and stated that not having a passport had caused residents to face several issues, TOLOnews reported. In interviews to TOLOnews, the Afghan citizens said that they asked the General Directorate of Passports to speed up passport distribution in the nation's capital and other provinces.

However, under the Taliban regime, the people of Afghanistan continue to only face problems. "I've been coming here for about three or four days, and I requested a name change on my passport. The manager collected our documents, and I don't know what will happen next," said Idris, a resident of Kabul, according to TOLOnews.

Passport applicants have been attempting to get passports for many years, but they have not received them. Separately, another resident of Kabul, Zazai said, "People are having a lot of issues. Some of them applied a year ago, but they haven't yet received them. People have (medical) patients."

According to the General Directorate of Passports, eight to ten thousand passports are granted daily in Kabul and the provinces, and attempts are being made to establish passport distribution centres in each of the capital's four zones, according to TOLOnews. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
4
Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023