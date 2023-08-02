Left Menu

PM Netanyahu visits Israel Defence Forces Central Command HQ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant visited the IDF Central Command headquarters Wednesday together with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. General Herzi Halevi.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 09:18 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 09:18 IST
PM Netanyahu visits Israel Defence Forces Central Command HQ
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Jerusalem [Israel], August 2 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant visited the IDF Central Command headquarters Wednesday together with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. General Herzi Halevi. The Prime Minister held a situation assessment in which an overview of the intelligence and operational activity in the region was given.

After that, Prime Minister Netanyahu received an overview from the commander of the Central Command, Colonel Yehuda Fox, on the unique military means that are being used by the command for the purposes of countering terrorism, gathering intelligence and quickly transferring information from the intelligence elements to the operational end in the field. In addition, the Prime Minister was presented with advanced measures for handling and preventing disturbances.

After the review, Netanyahu had a conversation with fighters from the multidimensional unit. "As I see it, the IDF is fully competent," said Netanyahu, "this is true for all challenges on all fronts. I would like to tell you that not only is the IDF strong, the economy is also strong."

In reference to Israel's political problems and claims that they will harm its economy, Netanyahu commented, "Well, the IDF is strong, Israel's economy is strong, and Israeli society and democracy will emerge strengthened. I want to inform you that I am working around the clock together with others on the solution." On Wednesday's terror attack in Ma'ale Adumim in which six people were wounded, Netanyahu said, "Our challenge also brings to light the unusual ability of Israeli technology, within the army and outside the army. The overall results are excellent results and despite this, we have some difficult events. And I say here in the most explicit way, whoever harms a soldier or a civilian, we will deal with him and bring him either to prison or to the cemetery." (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
4
Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023