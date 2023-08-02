Left Menu

RTA approves 10th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has approved the 10th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice. This updated version includes numerous enhancements and advancements that have contributed to the achievement of optimal functional techniques and protection measures for RTA's train facilities.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 11:37 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 11:37 IST
RTA approves 10th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], August 2 (ANI/WAM): Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has approved the 10th edition of Dubai's Railway Protection Code of Practice. This updated version includes numerous enhancements and advancements that have contributed to the achievement of optimal functional techniques and protection measures for RTA's train facilities. It serves the ultimate goal of ensuring the safety of train facilities and infrastructure as well as users of the metro service in the emirate.

RTA Rail Agency emphasises that this Code of Practice aims to protect Dubai Rail's facilities and infrastructure and forms an integral part of the legal structure of the Executive Council's Resolution No. 1/2017 and its amendments according to the Resolution No. 53/2023 to regulate the railway operations in Dubai. The Code is a key tool that entails the requirements for safely practising restricted activities within the Rail Protection Zones without endangering ne the safety and operation of the rail facilities.

The Code is based on carrying out a risk assessment and engineering analysis of all restricted works and activities which directly or indirectly impact the safety of the railway infrastructure. RTA met with government and service agencies, in addition to representatives of contracting and consultancy firms. The Code was revised after studying the gaps in previous versions in the light of similar cases and lessons learned from the projects undertaken within the Right-of-Way of Railways in Dubai.

It is worth noting that the Rail Agency has issued 34,235 no-objection certificates for projects since the beginning of this year, including critical projects that may affect the safety of metro and tram facilities, the safety of their passengers, and the safety of operation. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
4
Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023