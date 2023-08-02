Left Menu

Euclid space telescope captures its first glimpses of universe

“After more than 11 years of designing and developing Euclid, it’s exhilarating and enormously emotional to see these first images.”

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 12:51 IST
Euclid space telescope captures its first glimpses of universe
Representative Image (Source: pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Designed to investigate some of the universe's biggest mysteries, the Euclid space telescope, has captured its first glimpses of the cosmos, CNN reported. The spacecraft's two instruments took the preliminary test images, revealing glittering starry views.

Euclid project manager at the European Space Agency, Giuseppe Racca, in a statement said: "After more than 11 years of designing and developing Euclid, it's exhilarating and enormously emotional to see these first images." "It's even more incredible when we think that we see just a few galaxies here, produced with minimum system tuning. The fully calibrated Euclid will ultimately observe billions of galaxies to create the biggest ever 3D map of the sky," Racca said as per CNN.

Euclid, the European Space Agency's newest observatory, has spent the past month since its July 1 launch traveling to its orbital point, located 1 million miles (1.5 million kilometres) away from Earth. The 4-foot-diameter (1.2-meter-diameter) telescope will remain at what's known as the sun-Earth Langrangian point L2, also home to NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a partnership with ESA and the Canadian Space Agency. Euclid will keep pace with Earth as our planet orbits the sun, as per CNN.

Scientists are already encouraged by the capabilities showcased by Euclid's initial images, which demonstrate that the telescope may exceed expectations. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher in a statement said: "It is fantastic to see the latest addition to ESA's fleet of science missions already performing so well. I have full confidence that the team behind the mission will succeed in using Euclid to reveal so much about the 95% of the Universe that we currently know so little about." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023