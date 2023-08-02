Left Menu

Study of Israel’s natural gas industry shows 87 billion USD in savings to economy

The Israeli Natural Gas Trade Association, together with BDO (an international network of public accounting, tax, consulting and business advisory firms) released what they called an “unprecedented in-depth study” of Israel’s natural gas revolution as it unfolded over the last decade.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 14:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 14:35 IST
Study of Israel’s natural gas industry shows 87 billion USD in savings to economy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 2 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Natural Gas Trade Association, together with BDO (an international network of public accounting, tax, consulting and business advisory firms) released what they called an "unprecedented in-depth study" of Israel's natural gas revolution as it unfolded over the last decade. Here are the main findings:

Cumulative savings to Israel's economy over the past decade from the industry was more than over 316 billion Shekels (87 billion USD). This reflects a savings of more than 120,000 Shekels (33,000 USD) for every household in Israel over the past decade.

There has been a 40 per cent increase in Israel's national natural gas reserves. Israel is the OECD leader in saving gas for the future and third in the organization in reserves per capita.

Am amount of 19 billion Shekels (5.2 billion USD) was paid directly to the state treasury over the last decade. That amount is expected to rise to 90 billion Shekels (25 billion USD) by 2030. Thanks to natural gas, the price of electricity in Israel was nearly 50 per cent lower than in Europe at the end of 2022.

Israel also saw a substantial reduction in the intensity of pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions. Israel has been engaged in a national campaign to switch over to renewable and less polluting sources of energy for some time. This includes preparations to switch over to only electric vehicles in the country.

Israel has a number of underwater natural gas fields in the Mediterranean and has yet to even fully develop them. It has more than enough gas for its own needs and so Israel is already working on pipelines to export its natural gas to other countries. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023