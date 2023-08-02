Belarusian Airline to launch direct flights on Minsk-Delhi-Minsk route next week

Belarusian Airline Belavia is scheduled to launch direct flights on the Minsk-Delhi-Minsk route starting next week. The flight program that begins on August 11 starts from one weekly frequency with the departure from Minsk on Fridays (from Delhi – on Saturdays). From September 20, the schedule will include a second flight per week with the departure from Minsk on Wednesdays (from Delhi – on Thursdays), according to a release by the Belarusian Embassy in India.

As per the release, the departure time from Minsk is 20:25, arrival time to Delhi is 05:35, the travel time is 6 hours and 40 minutes. The return flight from Delhi is scheduled at 06:55, passengers will arrive in Minsk at 11:40, the travel time is 7 hours and 15 minutes. The time for all airports is local, the time shift between Minsk and Delhi is 2.5 hours.

The one-way ticket price starts from Euro 319 and the round-trip ticket from Euro 569. (SMART fare). Tickets can be booked on Belavia's official website, Belavia mobile application, at ticket sales offices and from agents. Belavia Director General Igor Cherginets said: "We know that passengers have been looking forward to the opening of this flight. Our specialists have been working hard for a long time to fulfill the travelers' wish. I can firmly say that this is one of the most interesting destinations in the route network of the airline. We have solved the problem of those, who have long dreamed to dive into the Indian flavor and experience the culture of another country, but were not ready to set out on a long journey with layovers."

"Now, to travel to India all you have to do is buy one ticket, take a good mood and get on the plane, and we will take you to new emotions. We also expect that the launch of flights between Minsk and Delhi will foster development of cooperation between Belarus and India" Cherginets said as per a release issued by the Belarusian Airline Belavia. Belarus' citizens need to have a visa to travel to India. The visa can be obtained online: an electronic visa is issued for a period of 30 days, a year or five years. More information on how to get a visa and the required documents can be found on the website of the Embassy of India in Minsk. (ANI)

