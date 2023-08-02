Left Menu

Israeli Navy missile defence system passes sea trials

A missile defense system designed to protect Israeli Navy ships completed its sea trials, the Israeli Navy announced on Tuesday morning

Israeli Navy missile defense system (Source: TPS). Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 2 (ANI/TPS): A missile defence system designed to protect Israeli Navy ships has completed its sea trials, the Israeli Navy announced on Tuesday morning. The trials tested the capability of a new maritime electronic warfare system designed to effectively respond to complex missile attack scenarios, including launching decoy rounds and electronic jamming measures.

The DESEAVER MK-4 counter measure dispensing system, developed by the Haifa-based Elbit Systems, defends ships from simultaneous multiple missile threats from different directions. Algorithms rapidly prioritize targets and select measures against each individual missile. The DESEAVER MK-4 is the fourth generation of the ship defense system which is fully integrated into Israeli Navy ships.

"We are proud of our ongoing cooperation with and support of the Israeli Navy. The successful completion of these trials provides further proof of the reliability of our technology and the advanced protection capabilities they provide against new and evolving threats," said Oren Sabag, Elbit's general manager for electronic warfare. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

