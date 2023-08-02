Left Menu

UAE President arrives in Jordan at start of official visit

The UAE President was welcomed at Marka International Airport by King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan and Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 20:42 IST
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Image Credit: Twitter/@MohamedBinZayed). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  Jordan

Amman [Jordan], August 2 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Amman at the start of an official visit to Jordan. The UAE President was welcomed at Marka International Airport by King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan and Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan.

Also attending the welcoming reception were Bishr Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan; Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates; and a number of senior Jordanian officials. An official reception ceremony was held for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, featuring a guard of honour and performances of the national anthems of the UAE and Jordan.

Earlier, the plane carrying Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was met by aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, which escorted the presidential flight until its arrival in Amman. Accompanying the UAE President is a delegation including Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Jordan; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abu Shabas, President of the Supreme Audit Institution. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

