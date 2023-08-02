Left Menu

Health Minister Mandaviya to launch e-CARe portal to facilitate transfer of mortal remains of Indians who die abroad

As per Union Health Ministry, advantages of the initiative is 24x7 accessibility, faster clearance, instant exchange of messages for easy tracking, accountability, flexibility in the mode of application where anyone from the family of the deceased can apply and become the consignee and not just the airlines.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 21:45 IST
Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will launch the e-CARe (e-Clearance for Afterlife Remains) portal on Thursday to facilitate swift transfer of mortal remains of Indians who die abroad. Aim of the portal is to provide 24x 7 Designated Nodal officer to scrutinize, and approval within 48 hours timeline. Overall Uniformity in the entire process will be ensured, as per the Union Ministry of Health. It will also remove subjectivity by respective Air Port Health Offices (APHOS).

As per Union Health Ministry, advantages of the initiative is 24x7 accessibility, faster clearance, instant exchange of messages for easy tracking, accountability, flexibility in the mode of application where anyone from the family of the deceased can apply and become the consignee and not just the airlines. It will also provide coordination of multiple stakeholders over one interface. On working of the portal, the ministry said intimations will be sent through email, SMS and WhatsApp to the Central International Health Division, Nodal Officer, APHOs, consignees and the airlines. During the first 48 hours, the concerned will be intimated every 12 hours for the first 36 hours.

Escalation will be made at every four hours for the next 12 hours to avoid delays in clearance. Application status can be viewed in the e-CARe portal through registration number by stakeholders. e-CARe Portal ensures coordination and transparency in the procedure. Final verification of the original documents will be done at the concerned airport of arrival by the respective APHO, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

