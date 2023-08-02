Left Menu

Faith Pavilion at COP28 will unite everyone to tackle climate change head-on: Nahyan bin Mubarak

Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, affirmed that the Faith Pavilion at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE will host later this year, will be a crucial opportunity to promote the role of religious figures and leaders from all faiths in tackling climate change.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 22:58 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 2 (ANI/WAM): Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, affirmed that the Faith Pavilion at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE will host later this year, will be a crucial opportunity to promote the role of religious figures and leaders from all faiths in tackling climate change. The pavilion will also provide a platform for these leaders to launch initiatives and present ideas that will support the efforts of all nations and peoples worldwide to combat climate change, he added.

His statement followed his review of the ideas, activities and events presented by the pavilion's organisers. Sheikh Nahyan affirmed the importance of making the pavilion an inclusive platform for the views of prominent religious leaders from around the world, as the issue of climate change and its fallout will undoubtedly affect everyone.

He then reiterated that the UAE's leadership, headed by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, prioritises the achievement of COP28's objectives to protect the planet through collective action, lauding the related efforts of President Sheikh Mohamed, in cooperation with various countries. The establishment of the first Faith Pavilion in COP's history testifies to the UAE's keenness to involve all communities and segments in finding practical solutions to the issue of climate change, while also recognising the significance of enhancing the capacities and influence of religious leaders in confronting global challenges, especially the adverse effects of climate change, he added.

The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, with its expertise and ability to engage with all religious leaders, as well as its plans and programmes, is keen to participate in the activities and events of the Faith Pavilion at COP28 in cooperation with the Muslim Council of Elders and the COP28 Presidency, Sheikh Nahyan said, affirming that supporting interfaith dialogue is among the priorities of the ministry, which aims to promote the values of tolerance, coexistence, peace and human brotherhood. Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of COP28 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, to establish a close and continuous working partnership to organise various activities related to promoting faith as a driver of environmental sustainability.

The MoU involves the cooperation of the two parties with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, the United Nations Environment Programme, and several relevant international partners in organising various events and activities related to promoting the role of religious figures in confronting the adverse effects of climate change, as part of the COP28 agenda. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

