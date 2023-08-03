Left Menu

Abu Dhabi Police win 19 gold medals in World Police and Fire Games 2023 in Canada

Abu Dhabi Police teams have harvested 49 coloureful medals since the launch of the 2023 World Police and Fire Games (WPFG 2023) on 28th July in the Canadian Province of Manitoba.

03-08-2023
  United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], August 3 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Police teams have harvested 49 coloureful medals since the launch of the 2023 World Police and Fire Games (WPFG 2023) on 28th July in the Canadian Province of Manitoba. Brigadier Essam Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Police Sports Education Centre, said gold medals had increased to 19, marking spectacular sports achievements in international competitions.

A team of 45 athletes and administrators are representing the Abu Dhabi Police in the ten-day games which will conclude on 6th August. Held biennially, the World Police and Fire Games is an Olympic-style competition with more than 8,500 athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters, and police officers from more than 50 countries across the world. These athletes compete in more than 60 unique sports. Founded and hosted several times in the United States, past host countries include, Australia, Canada, China, Northern Ireland, Spain, and Sweden.

As a celebration of firefighters & law enforcement worldwide, the size and scope of the World Police & Fire Games continue to grow. Attendance in the Games increases as has the number of Nations involved throughout its history. The 2011 WPFG in New York holds the current attendance record with more than 16,000 athletes competing in 67 sports from nearly 70 countries.

More than 10,000 competitors competed in the Chengdu, China Games in 2019. (ANI/WAM)

