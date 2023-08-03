Bhutan Foreign Secy's India visit: Numerous projects inaugurated, matters of mutual interest discussed

The primary goal of the visit of the Foreign Secretary of Bhutan, Aum Pema Choden to India was to evaluate mutual collaboration between India and Bhutan and expand it to new areas. Foreign Secretary of Bhutan accepted an invitation from Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Kwatra to undertake an official visit to India and arrived in the national capital on a 2-day visit from July 28-29, Bhutan Live reported.

Bhutan and India have excellent bilateral ties that are based on mutual respect, understanding, and trust at all societal levels. This friendly relationship is demonstrated by strong friendships and tight relationships at the local level. The Foreign Secretary's recent visit served as a reminder of the long-standing custom of high-level exchanges, which provide a forum for talking about and resolving issues of common concern and therefore promote ongoing collaboration.

According to Bhutan Live, the advancements in bilateral cooperation in a number of areas, such as energy, development partnerships, cross-border connectivity, trade and economic ties, digital development, science and technology, skill development, and people-to-people ties, were acknowledged with gratitude by both foreign secretaries of India and Bhutan during the recent meeting. Kwatra and Choden inaugurated numerous projects that were implemented with assistance from India. These projects form part of the Flagship Digital Drukyul Project and include the Citizen Service portals, National Single Window portal, and Government Initiated Network Project.

The External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar, also met with the Bhutan Foreign Secretary on July 29, and later stated that India supports Bhutan's development objectives. Prior to this, on January 18–20 this year Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra paid a goodwill visit to Bhutan. Kwatra and his Bhutanese counterpart had bilateral discussions during which significant and shared issues were discussed, Bhutan Live reported.

The founding of India's special office in Thimphu in 1968 signified the beginning of diplomatic ties between India and Bhutan. Throughout the years, we have supported one another on regional and global platforms and steadily improved our connection in the strategic, cultural, and economic spheres. (ANI)

