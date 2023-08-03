Left Menu

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf could be declared ineligible for election symbol, warns ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has warned the former ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) that it could be declared “ineligible” to obtain election symbol over its failure to hold intra-party elections, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 09:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 09:21 IST
Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf could be declared ineligible for election symbol, warns ECP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has warned the former ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) that it could be declared "ineligible" to obtain election symbol over its failure to hold intra-party elections, Geo News reported on Wednesday. In a notice issued on Wednesday, the top electoral body summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan to appear before it on Friday, "failing which the Commission under Section 215 (5) of the Elections Act, 2017, may declare your political party ineligible to obtain election symbol for future election(s)".

The ECP referred to its earlier notices and said the PTI's intra-party elections were due on June 13 in 2021 under the party's constitution. It added the PTI was "intimated/reminded" to conduct intra-party elections within the timeframe provided under sections 208, 209 and 215 of the 'Elections Act, 2017 but the party failed to "provide the requisite certificate to this effect", Geo News reported.

The polls organising authority also said it issued final notice to the PTI in May last year for ensuring the conduct of intra-party elections "on or before June 13, 2022 (extended date) with the observation that no further extension shall be allowed". After the notice, PTI submitted a copy of the amended party's constitution which was deemed "insufficient" by the electoral body.

The ECP referred to Section 209(1) of the Election Act saying every registered political party is bound to provide the ECP with a certificate regarding the conduct of the intra-party elections as provided by law, as per Geo News. "[...] if any political party fails to comply with the provisions of the said section 209, this Commission is empowered to declare the said political party ineligible to obtain an election symbol," Geo News quoted the notice.

Last month, the ECP instructed political parties to submit their applications for the allotment of elections symbols ahead of general polls in the country scheduled for later this year. The ECP had directed the parties to attach a list of symbols they prioritise along with their applications, adding that the signature of the party leader is a must.

In 2018, the PTI was allotted a 'bat' symbol to contest the general elections, Geo News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023