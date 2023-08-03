Left Menu

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of intending “global catastrophe”

Hitting out at Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the attacks on Odesa port infrastructure showed Moscow’s intention of creating a “global catastrophe”, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 09:50 IST
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Ukraine

Hitting out at Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the attacks on Odesa port infrastructure showed Moscow's intention of creating a "global catastrophe", Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday. He further accused Moscow of creating a collapse of world food markets, price crisis and disruptions in supplies.

"For the Russian state, this is not just a battle against our freedom and against our country," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Wednesday. "Moscow is waging a battle for a global catastrophe. In their madness, they need world food markets to collapse, they need a price crisis, they need disruptions in supplies," Al Jazeera quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, the port and industrial infrastructure of the Odesa region were damaged after Kyiv met with a barrage of drone attacks in the early hours of Wednesday, CNN reported citing the head of the Ukrainian regional military administration, Oleh Kiper. This came after both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of carrying cross-border attacks on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the strikes came soon after Ukraine shot down 10 drones over Kyiv early Wednesday, CNN reported. Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, confirmed about shooting down 10 drones over Kyiv, in a Telegram post early Wednesday.

On Sunday, President Zelenskyy had warned that the war is "gradually returning" to Russia, adding that it is an "inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process." According to the statement released by the Ukraine President's office, Zelenskyy said, "Russian aggression has gone bankrupt on the battlefield. Today is the 522nd day of the so-called "special military operation," which the Russian leadership expected to last for a week or two. Ukraine is getting stronger."

"Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia - to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

