Pakistan: 2 soldier killed, 3 injured in attack

At least two soldiers were killed and three others injured in an attack in Pakistan's Khyber district, Dawn reported on Thursday. Till now no official record or statement on this came but the local sources told Dawn that the mobile bomb disposal party came under attack with automatic weapons in Thund locality, some seven kilometres from Bagh-Maidan Markaz of the valley.

Sources also stated that the armed ambush left two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel killed while three others sustained injuries. The site of the incident is also near the Dwa Thoey military check post, an entry point to the valley where a thorough checking of every passenger is carried out prior to their entry into the valley.

Sources said security forces stationed in the region immediately started a search operation with the unidentified militants disappearing in the nearby forested hills. The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack while no official statement was issued about the incident till the filing of this report.

The incident occurred only a week after a huge public rally held at Bagh-Maidan Markaz demanded security in the valley and purging the region of all the undesirable elements who had sneaked into different parts of Tirah since June last year. As per Geo News, Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by extremists since last year when a ceasefire between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamabad broke down.

Recently, the banned outfit bombed a mosque in Peshawar killing over 100 people earlier this year. It added citing a report submitted to the UN Security Council, that the TTP might be seeking a merger with Al Qaeda to create an umbrella organisation that shelters all militant groups operating in South Asia. (ANI)

