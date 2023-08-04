India supports UN efforts to continue Black Sea Grain Initiative: Ruchira Kamboj

India's permanent representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said that India supports the efforts made by the UN Secretary-General in continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative. While addressing the United Nations Security Council, Kamboj said, "India supports the efforts of the UN Secretary-General in continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative and hopes for an early resolution to the present impasse."

She also showed appreciation to the United States for its presidency of the Security Council and for bringing to focus the crucial issue of conflict-induced food insecurity. "We must work together to find common solutions through dialogue and diplomacy. Choosing peace, cooperation and multilateralism is essential for building our collective future. Strengthening the international architecture and governance systems to protect the global order. Global laws and global values must therefore be a shared responsibility," Kamboj suggested.

"Addressing the growing food grain shortages requires us to go beyond current constraints. As far as India is concerned, we are fully committed to playing our part in addressing contemporary global challenges, as reflected in our membership of the Champions Group of the Global Crisis Response Group Number," she added. Regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative, India's permanent representative said, "Recent developments in this matter have not helped in securing the larger cause of peace and stability very quickly, Madam President, I would like to state that India has always been proactive in assisting our partners in times of distress."

Kamboj also recalled how even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, India provided food aid in the form of thousands of metric tons of wheat, rice, pulses and lentils to several countries, including in our neighbourhood and Africa, to strengthen food security. "In view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, india commenced the donation of 50,000 metric tons of wheat to the people of Afghanistan," she said.

"Similarly, India has continued its humanitarian support for Myanmar, including a grant of 10,000 tons of rice and wheat. We've also assisted Sri Lanka, including with food assistance, during its difficult times," she mentioned. "All these were in keeping with our foreign policy priority of neighbourhood first and our firm belief in the abiding ethos of Vasudhev Kutumbakam, where India sees the world as one large interconnected family, leveraging our presidency of the G 20," she added.

She said that India has advocated for greater efforts to accelerate the achievement of the SDGs, including SDG Two, calling for zero hunger. "The Indian presidency is committed to depoliticizing the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products so that geopolitical tensions do not lead to humanitarian crises unquote," she added quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

