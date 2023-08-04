Left Menu

Abu Dhabi to host 2028 UCI Road World Championships and 2029 UCI Track World Championships

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 4 (ANI/WAM): Following a successful bid from Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi will host the UCI Road World Championships in 2028 and UCI Track World Championships in 2029, reaffirming the emirate's status as a global capital of sports. The events, organised by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), will attract the world's best road cyclists in 2028 and track cyclists in 2029.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, praised Abu Dhabi for its success in securing the hosting rights. He said that the sport has always received the support and interest of the wise leadership, as part of the boundless efforts of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to make the capital city a destination for sports lovers in general and cycling in particular. Abu Dhabi's sports infrastructure has also made it a leading example of a top-level international sports event organisation.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, attended the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, taking place in Scotland from August 3-13. Al Awani received two Abu Dhabi-branded jerseys to recognise the emirate's successful bid for the future UCI world championships. The announcement of the two UCI World Championships comes as Abu Dhabi is rapidly becoming a hub for cycling, both in terms of infrastructure and in the number of events hosted. Last year, Abu Dhabi held the 2022 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships as part of Bike Abu Dhabi Week.

Abu Dhabi, which is the only Asian city to hold the UCI Bike City label, also hosts the UAE Tour, the only global tour in the Middle East. David Lappartient, UCI President, said, "Abu Dhabi possesses extensive experience hosting major sports events and is constantly extending and upgrading its cycling infrastructure. After the highly successful UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in 2022, I am convinced that this UCI Bike City will also be an excellent host of the world's best road cyclists in 2028 and track cyclists in 2029." (ANI/WAM)

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

