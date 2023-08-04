Niger is under attack from military junta trying to overthrow our democracy: Mohamed Bazoum

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum has claimed he has been held hostage, in an opinion pieces in The Washington Post he warned that Niger is under attack from a military that is trying to overthrow a democratically elected government. He said that the coup launched by a faction in the Niger military junta on July 26 has no justification and if it succeeds, it will have "devastating consequences" for country, the region and the entire world. Mohamed Bazoum in The Washington Post opinion piece wrote, "I write this as a hostage. Niger is under attack from a military junta that is trying to overthrow our democracy, and I am just one of hundreds of citizens who have been arbitrarily and illegally imprisoned."

He further stated, "This coup, launched against my government by a faction in the military on July 26, has no justification whatsoever. If it succeeds, it will have devastating consequences for our country, our region and the entire world." Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum said that the coup plotters falsely claimed that they acted to protect the security of Niger. He said that the coup plotters have alleged that his "war" against terrorists is failing and his economic and social governance, including partnerships with the United States and Europe has hurt Niger.

Bazoum stressed that Niger government came to power through a democratic election in 2021. He said that any attempt to overthrow a "lawful government" must be opposed. He stressed that the rebels must appreciate the unequivocal condemnation of the effort to undermine the progress of Niger. Mohamed Bazoum said that the security situation inNiger has "improved dramatically" facilitated by the partnerships the junta opposes. He noted that foreign aid makes up 40 per cent of Niger's national budget. But, it will not be delivered if the coup succeeds.

Mohamed Bazoum in The Washington Post opinion piece wrote, "Any attempt to overthrow a lawful government must be opposed, and we appreciate the strong and unequivocal condemnations of this cynical effort to undermine the remarkable progress Niger has made under democracy." He added, "The United States, the African and European Unions, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have been loud and clear: This coup must end, and the junta must free everyone they have unlawfully arrested."

The Niger President said that the country suffered no major attacks on the north and the west since he took office in 2021, according to The Washington Post report. He said that Niger has been safe in the past 15 years due to allies' support and training from partners, including the Indiana National Guard. He said that the security situation in Niger is better than Mali and Burkina Faso. Following the military coup that sparked international condemnation, Abdourahamane Tiani, a Niger general, declared himself as the country's new leader, by appearing on national television, CNN reported on Friday.

Tiani appeared on Tele Sahel with a banner identifying him as "President of the national council for the Preservation of the Homeland." The appearance comes a day after the West African country's military endorsed the leaders behind the toppling of President Mohamed Bazoum's government. Tiani said in the broadcast that the coup was motivated by both the desire to "preserve our homeland" in a context of a "deteriorating security situation," and poor economic and social governance, CNN reported.

Earlier on Thursday, the Niger army command said it was supporting the seizure in a bid to thwart bloodshed. The military's statement also warned against foreign military intervention, which it said "risks having disastrous and uncontrolled consequences." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)