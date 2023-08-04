Left Menu

Pakistan: 28 passengers injured as bus overturns in Murree

The Lahore-bound bus carrying 70 passengers while departing from Murree overturned on the Murree Expressway. Of them, 28 passengers were injured in the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital. Their identity was however not confirmed. 

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 14:30 IST
Pakistan: 28 passengers injured as bus overturns in Murree
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 28 passengers were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Pakistan's Murree in the wee hours of Friday, ARY News reported citing rescue sources. The Lahore-bound bus carrying 70 passengers while departing from Murree overturned on the Murree Expressway. Of them, 28 passengers were injured in the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital. Their identity was however not confirmed.

On August 1, six passengers were killed and about 10 people got injured in a collision between a van and a bus in Pakistan's Balochistan on Tuesday, reported ARY News. According to the details, the incident took place near Barkhan Radashim Buzdar petrol pump in the Loralai district, ARY News reported.

After receiving the information about the incident, emergency response teams and police rushed to the spot to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and shifted the deceased to a nearby hospital. The deceased were identified as Shahzad, Muhammad Kashif, Mujeeb, Tabish, Muhammad Akram and Ismatullah, the report said. Earlier on May 31, at least six people were killed and 30 others were injured after a passenger bus they were travelling in overturned after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal, ARY News reported. The rescue officials said that the incident took place near Pull Rango.

The rescue officials said that the bus was heading from Lahore to Multan when it met with an accident. According to the rescue officials, the driver of the vehicle had lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle due to which the bus overturned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023