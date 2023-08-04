Ling Rinpoche’s visit to Buryatia deepens ties between Indian, Russian Buddhist communities

Tibetan Buddhist, Ling Rinpoche's recent visit to Russia not only holds immense significance for Buddhist communities both locally and globally but also is a testament to the further deepening of the spiritual bond between India and Russia, reported Indo Buddhist Heritage (IBH) Forum. Rinpoche visited Russia at the invitation of Khambo Lama Damba Ayushdeev, Head of the Buddhist Traditional Sangkha of Russia's Buryatia.

The warm welcome from representatives of the Traditional Sangha of Russia, the monastic community, and believers in Buryatia added to the auspiciousness of the visit, according to IBH Forum. Indo Buddhist Heritage Forum serves as a platform to unite individuals, organisations and scholars who share an appreciation for the teachings of Buddhism and its historical significance.

The opportunity for believers to receive blessings, lessons, and direction on the Buddhist path is an invaluable opportunity during the visit of such a renowned spiritual figure to Russia. The discussions with Lamas and devotees and the consecration ceremony at the Aginsky Datsan during the tour reinforce the spiritual connection between the regions. Ling Rinpoche gave 108 volumes of the sacred Ganjur (Kangyur) and commemorative tablets with signatures to the Aginsky Datsan as a token of friendship and respect. His wish for the datsan's success and well-being for the benefit of all living things was symbolised by this act of kindness. Upon entering the Datsan, Rinpoche was astounded and filled with awe at the size and splendour of the Buddha Maidari (Maitreya) statue.

"This interaction between the Buddhist communities of India and Russia is part of Ling Rinpoche's big mission to strengthen peace, friendship, and mutual understanding. May all living beings be in peace and harmony," said Badma Tsybikov, Shireete Lama of the Aginsky Datsan, emphasizing the profound significance of the visit. As a diplomat, Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, a prominent international Buddhist politician from India, was instrumental in the resurgence of Buddhism in Russia and Mongolia. His legacy continues to be an inspiration, and the visit of Ling Rinpoche to honour his accomplishments has strengthened the ties between the two countries and their shared pursuit of peace, harmony, and spiritual development, as per IBH Forum.

Ling Rinpoche has actively participated in worldwide gatherings aimed at conserving Buddhist traditions and encouraging debate on pertinent modern issues while serving as a spiritual leader in the past. His presence in events like the International Conference on Vinaya and World Peace Puja in Bodhgaya, India, and the conference on the relevance of Buddhism in the 21st Century held in Rajgir, India, both of which were organised by the Nava Nalanda Mahavihara and the Ministry of Culture of India, has been crucial in spreading the message of Buddhism throughout the world.

In addition, Ling Rinpoche has taken part in the Mind and Life Institute conversations since 2004. There, he collaborated with the Dalai Lama to discuss physics, neuroplasticity, and the study of negative emotions with scientists. These discussions have promoted a more thorough understanding of the human mind and its capacity for inner transformation. They have also enabled a peaceful interchange of knowledge and wisdom between Buddhism and scientific fields. Ling Rinpoche actively participates in these international gatherings and trips, making contributions that cut beyond country boundaries and further the applicability of Buddhist ideas in solving contemporary issues. His recent visit to Russia is significant because it demonstrates his dedication to advancing peace, harmony, and mutual understanding, which is a tribute to the long-lasting influence of Buddhism on the international stage, IBH Forum reported. (ANI)

