UAE: Abu Dhabi City Municipality enlightens community about beach safety protocols
The campaign has helped promote awareness among beachgoers about essential measures to ensure personal and public safety while swimming and enjoying the splendid offerings of Abu Dhabi's picturesque beaches
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 4 (ANI/WAM): The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, in collaboration with the Environment, Health and Safety Department, has successfully implemented an impactful campaign focused on beach safety requirements. The campaign has helped promote awareness among beachgoers about essential measures to ensure personal and public safety while swimming and enjoying the splendid offerings of Abu Dhabi's picturesque beaches. This initiative was carried out in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Public Safety Department, and Aster Hospital.
Throughout the campaign, dedicated employees of the municipality diligently educated beach visitors in Abu Dhabi, emphasising preventative strategies to mitigate accidents and establish a secure and healthy environment for everyone. The key areas covered in these educational efforts included: managing heat stress, preventing dehydration, practising sun protection, ensuring safe swimming practices, taking precautions while swimming with children, providing first aid, and understanding emergency response protocols. Furthermore, the campaign's organisers placed great emphasis on urging members of the community to actively contribute to the preservation of the pristine natural environment of the beaches. They encouraged individuals to responsibly dispose of waste, thereby safeguarding the health and safety of all beachgoers. (ANI/WAM)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi outlines plans to accelerate climate action, strengthen emirate’s resilience
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reports 23 per cent net profit hike reaching AED1.93 bn in Q2’23
Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities across emirate
Iberdrola sells 49% stake in Baltic Eagle wind farm to Abu Dhabi's Masdar
Man tests positive for MERS in Abu Dhabi near Oman border - WHO