UAE: Abu Dhabi City Municipality enlightens community about beach safety protocols

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 4 (ANI/WAM): The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, in collaboration with the Environment, Health and Safety Department, has successfully implemented an impactful campaign focused on beach safety requirements. The campaign has helped promote awareness among beachgoers about essential measures to ensure personal and public safety while swimming and enjoying the splendid offerings of Abu Dhabi's picturesque beaches. This initiative was carried out in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Public Safety Department, and Aster Hospital.

Throughout the campaign, dedicated employees of the municipality diligently educated beach visitors in Abu Dhabi, emphasising preventative strategies to mitigate accidents and establish a secure and healthy environment for everyone. The key areas covered in these educational efforts included: managing heat stress, preventing dehydration, practising sun protection, ensuring safe swimming practices, taking precautions while swimming with children, providing first aid, and understanding emergency response protocols. Furthermore, the campaign's organisers placed great emphasis on urging members of the community to actively contribute to the preservation of the pristine natural environment of the beaches. They encouraged individuals to responsibly dispose of waste, thereby safeguarding the health and safety of all beachgoers. (ANI/WAM)

