UK envoy Ellis meets CM Patel, shows interest in learning about infrastructure development of Gujarat

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was greeted by the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis in Gandhinagar. During the meeting with the Chief Minister, the British High Commissioner showed interest in learning about the achievements in financial management, education, higher education and infrastructure development of Gujarat, said the Chief Minister's Office. CM Bhupendra Patel said in this context that Gujarat has increased the size of the budget by 23 per cent this year and has given the biggest budget so far. Not only this, the capital expenditure has increased by 92 per cent to achieve a faster growth rate.

Bhupendra Patel also added that due to the presence of robust infrastructure facilities, Gujarat has become the best destination for investment for businessmen from home and abroad. The Chief Minister said that the concept of smart schools in the education sector has added new dimensions to school education, especially in tribal areas, the CMO said in a press release.

The Chief Minister also talked about the Vidya Review Center for online assessment of children's attendance, and collaboration with foreign universities for higher education. He also added that Edinburg University of Britain has become a participant in the field of higher education in biotechnology in Gujarat. Specially mentioning that the family background of British High Commissioner Alex Ellis is related to the education field, the High Commissioner was impressed by all these initiatives of Gujarat in the education sector, the release said.

CM Patel also gave details about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to operate a separate department of Climate Change during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the inspiration for maximum use of solar energy by setting up a huge solar park in Charanka. He added that Gujarat is also ready to contribute to the Prime Minister's goal of greater use of green energy and a green clean environment by 2030. He also consulted on how Gujarat can benefit from the expertise of Britain in the field of Olympic Town and sports infrastructure and the vast experience of organizing these Games in the context of the next Olympic Games to be held in Gujarat, it added.

During this greeting meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the British High Commissioner showed deep interest in knowing about Gujarat's culture, tradition, and sectors like water management and gift city. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel invited the UK delegation to join the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be held in January-2024, as per the official release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)