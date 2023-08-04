India, Venezuela underline importance of business collaboration for mutual benefit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez on Friday and underlined the importance of business collaboration for mutual benefit. Taking to Twitter. Jaishankar said, "A good meeting with Executive Vice President @delcyrodriguezv of Venezuela during her visit for the 9th India-LAC Conclave. Exchanged perspectives on the global situation and noted our cooperation in multilateral domain. Spoke about our respective approaches to development challenges. Underlined the importance of business collaboration for mutual benefit."

Earlier, Rodríguez arrived in India on Wednesday to participate in the ninth Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) India-LAC Conclave. In a tweet, Rodríguez said that on behalf of Nicolás Maduro, the President of Venezuela, she participated in the IX Economic Conclave between India, Latin America and the Caribbean.

"We reaffirm our commitment to a multipolar world, respectful of international law and without unilateral coercive measures. United, let's move forward!" she added. Last year, India and Venezuela held the fourth round of Foreign Office consultations in Caracas.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral ties and exchanged views on different sectors, including politics, trade, energy, health, pharmaceuticals, Ayurveda and Yoga, agriculture, culture and science and technology. India and Venezuela discussed regional and international issues of common interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Venezuela have maintained cordial relations. The two nations celebrated the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2009. Resident Embassies have been in Caracas and New Delhi for more than three decades and "there is mutual goodwill and cooperation between the two countries including in multilateral fora." (ANI)

