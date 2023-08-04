US: 3 women injured in rare otter attack in Montana's Jefferson River

Three women, who went inner tubing in Jefferson River, have sustained injuries after they were attacked by an otter, CNN reported. According to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) on Thursday, the women saw one or two otters while floating along the Jefferson River on Wednesday at around 8:15 pm.

The women were attacked by at least one otter, and when they were able to escape the water, they dialled 911. All three women received medical attention for treatment of their wounds. According to the press release, one of the women required medical attention for "more serious" injuries and was flown in a helicopter there, as per CNN.

At numerous recreational fishing locations, Montana FWP has placed signs alerting visitors about otter activity nearby. This is the only action the agency intends to take at this time, the release added. "While attacks from otters are rare, otters can be protective of themselves and their young, especially at close distances," Montana FWP said, adding, "They give birth to their young in April and can later be seen with their young in the water during the summer. They may also be protective of food resources, especially when those resources are scarce, according to CNN.

People should "give all wildlife plenty of space" and keep a wide and safe distance to avoid dangerous encounters and reduce stress on the animals, according to the news release. "If you are attacked by an otter, fight back, get away and out of the water, and seek medical attention," Montana FWP added, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)