UAE: GLH, UMS sign partnership agreement to establish first factory for green batteries, power generators in Middle East

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 4 (ANI/WAM): GL Holding (GLH) announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Urban Mobility Systems (UMS), a leading Dutch company in the green energy sector, to launch a series of renewable energy projects in the UAE, starting with the establishment of a factory specialised in developing and manufacturing green batteries, electric motors, chargers, and power generators. The partnership agreement was signed today in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy and with the attendance of Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Gerard Paul Marie Hubert Steeghs, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the UAE. Ali Mohammed Al Mulla, CEO of GLH, and Lars Kool, CEO and Head of Technology at UMS, signed the agreement.

In his speech at the signing, Dr Al Zeyoudi stressed that the UAE is keen to attract modern global technologies in the green energy sector, as part of its efforts to diversify the national economy, in partnership with the private sector, which is a vital partner in its ongoing development journey and plans to stimulate economic growth by creating new sectors and business areas that depend on innovation and knowledge, addressing the future economy. Therefore, the UAE urges the local private sector and business community to cooperate with international companies to benefit from their extensive expertise, especially in the promising field of green energy, he added, affirming that the signing of the agreement during the Year of Sustainability, in which the UAE will host COP28, underscores the country's approach to motivating the private sector to adopt sustainability and clean energy solutions.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Steeghs said that the collaboration between GLH and UMS will create new opportunities for both countries to improve their economic and cultural cooperation. The goal of the collaboration is to boost the production of clean energy in the UAE, he added, commending the outstanding bilateral ties between the UAE and the Netherlands in climate-related issues and describing their mutual advantages in various areas, such as the UAE's sustainable efforts in the energy and food sectors, and the Netherlands' cutting-edge technologies and expertise in these areas.

For his part, Al Mulla said that GLH's partnership with UMS aims to establish the largest electric power battery and generator facility in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi, as well as transfer technologies from the Netherlands to the UAE and convert heavy civil and military equipment into machinery that does not produce emissions. Al Mulla then applauded the UAE's environment that attracts investment, which was instrumental in attracting UMS, affirming that the signing of the strategic partnership agreement underscores the approach of the UAE's leadership to engage in innovative clean energy investments.

"We are gathered here to lay the foundation of our partnership through the first environmentally-friendly battery facility, and we aspire to contribute to our production in strengthening national industries, by exporting products bearing the 'Made in the Emirates' label to European and Australian markets," he added. "We are working to replace combustion fuel with clean energy in heavy equipment. Our products include power generators, precision cables and batteries for civil and military use. We also make energy engine systems and electric drive systems. Besides, we share our green energy technology and knowledge with our national engineers and technicians, helping them reduce carbon emissions. We also established a research and development management for clean energy and carbon reduction in the UAE," Al Mulla said.

He stressed that this green technology transfer would help achieve sustainable development for future generations and provide employment opportunities for qualified local talents, consistent with the government's actions to encourage localisation. Moreover, Kool said that the partnership aims to unite two entities committed to advancing the local industry, boosting national income, and exploring new opportunities in European and Australian markets.

This partnership agreement will pave the way for new opportunities, boost technological innovation and help shape the national industry, he added, stating, "We shared his pride to provide a means to transfer green technology, which will produce 'Made in the Emirates' products soon." (ANI/WAM)

