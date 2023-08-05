Former Pak PM Imran Khan's recorded video message surfaces, says "My arrest was expected..."

Following his arrest and being sentenced to three years in prison and disqualified from politics for five years, a video message of the former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has surfaced on social media in which he said that his arrest was expected. In the video, which he recorded before his arrest, Imran Khan said that when his video message would reach everyone (PTI workers and supporters), he would be arrested.

"My arrest was expected and I recorded this message before my arrest. It is one more step in fulfilling London Plan but I want my party workers to remain peaceful, steadfast and strong." The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman took to his official Twitter handle and posted a video asking his supporters "not to sit silent" after his arrest.

"By the time this video message will reach you, I would be arrested and in Jail...which is why I have a request...an appeal to all of you is that you should not sit at home in silence. These earnest efforts of mine are not for me but for my people, my community..for you (PTI supporters)...I am doing it for you. I am doing it for the good fortune of your children," Imran Khan said in his video. "If you will not stand for your rights, you will live a life of slavery...and mind you slaves do not have a life...," he added.

A Pakistan district and sessions court on Saturday sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case i.e. for illegally selling state gifts and he has been disqualified from politics for a period of five years, local media reported. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the PTI chief, Geo News reported.

Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case today, Geo News reported. Ahead of today's proceedings, a large contingent of police was deployed outside the court premises with only lawyers allowed inside the courtroom.

The development comes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday set aside the session court's verdict on the Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman as maintainable and ordered the lower court to rehear the case. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on August 2 deferred the indictment of former Pakistan PM in the Toshakhana case, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The Toshakhana case registered by ruling party lawmakers is based on a criminal complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as per the Dawn report. As per the Toshakhana rules, gifts and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules are applicable shall be reported to the Cabinet Division. Notably, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has faced a number of legal cases over his retention of gifts. He has also been disqualified by the electoral body over the issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)