Left Menu

China calls on Russia to investigate 'violation of rights' of its citizens

The Chinese Embassy in Moscow criticised Russia for its treatment of Chinese citizens, who were refused entry into the latter country and called to investigate the incident of 'violation of rights.’

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 18:59 IST
China calls on Russia to investigate 'violation of rights' of its citizens
The Russian national flag flies in front of the Great Hall of the People. (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese Embassy in Moscow criticised Russia for its treatment of Chinese citizens, who were refused entry into the latter country and called to investigate the incident of 'violation of rights,' TASS News Agency reported. On its WeChat page, the Chinese Embassy said that on July 29 the Russian side denied entry to five Chinese citizens and even cancelled their tourist visas. It also claimed that Russia allegedly interrogated them for four hours.

According to the embassy, the Russian authorities denied entry to the Chinese citizens "because the purpose of their trip indicated in the application for obtaining a visa, did not coincide with the real situation, which is a violation of the relevant norms of Russian legislation." "The embassy demanded from Russia to immediately investigate the reasons for the incident and take active measures, maximum efforts to eliminate the negative consequences of this incident," the message said. The Chinese diplomatic mission also asked to respect the rights of Chinese citizens and guarantee that such cases will not happen again, reported TASS News Agency.

The Chinese diplomats appealed to the relevant Russian state bodies, including the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to the statement, the Russian side called the incident an isolated case and expressed readiness to receive Chinese citizens on a non-discriminatory basis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy for children; Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023