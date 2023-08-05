Left Menu

Nepal Foreign Minister Saud inquires about its missing citizens in landslide with Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud on Saturday requested the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami for speedy search and rescue of its citizens missing in a landslide in Gaurikund.

NP Saud. (Photo: Twitter//@NPSaudnc). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud on Saturday requested the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami for speedy search and rescue of its citizens missing in a landslide in Gaurikund. According to the Secretariat of Nepal, FM Saud made the request during a telephonic conversation with CM Dhami and urged for a speedy search and rescue of its nationals who went missing after they were swept away by a landslide that struck Gauri Kund town in Uttarakhand at around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday night.

At least 19 people have gone missing after a landslide washed away three hotels in Gaurikund, a pilgrimage site that serves as a basecamp for a trek to Kedarnath Temple. "Ten people from Jumla's Patarasi have gone missing in the landslide in Uttarakhand. It is also being reported that three from Humla district also are missing in the landslide of Thursday morning," the Ward chair of Patarashi village council in Jumla district confirmed ANI over the phone.

CM Dhami in the telephone conversation has told the Nepal Foreign Minister about the deployment of security personnel and agencies been deployed to search for the missing persons, according to the Foreign Minister's Secretariat. Earlier on Friday, Foreign Minister Saud directed the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi to coordinate with the Indian government to leave no stone unturned for the search and rescue of missing Nepalis and relief to those affected by the landslide. (ANI)

