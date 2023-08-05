Left Menu

UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

UAE President and Egyptian President El-Sisi also reviewed existing areas of cooperation and collaboration, especially in the areas of economy and investment, which further enhance the ongoing progress and prosperity of both countries and their people.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 19:45 IST
UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Image Credit: Twitter/@MohamedBinZayed). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

El Alamein [Egypt], August 5 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has discussed brotherly relations and ways to develop them further with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during a visit to the city of El Alamein. UAE President and Egyptian President El-Sisi also reviewed existing areas of cooperation and collaboration, especially in the areas of economy and investment, which further enhance the ongoing progress and prosperity of both countries and their people. The two leaders discussed ways to develop cooperation further in new areas.

Additionally, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and the Egyptian President discussed regional and international developments, and stressed on the importance of joint Arab action to ensure security, stability, peace and development in the region. Sheikh Mohamed and President El-Sisi declared they were keen to enhance bilateral coordination in light of the challenges the region is facing.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; and Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

