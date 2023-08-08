Balochistan University shut for indefinite period after clash between students

The Balochistan University has been closed for an indefinite period after a clash erupted between two groups of students, ARY News reported. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

As per police, a clash erupted between two groups of students at Balochistan University and injured seven children. The injured were rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, the administration of Balochistan University in a press statement announced to keep the university closed until further orders, as per ARY News.

The statement said that the university will remain closed for academic activities for an indefinite period. The students have also been advised to vacate the hostel premises with immediate effect. In another incident, the police booked nearly 60 students following a clash between two groups at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad.

Pakistan vernacular media Jang recently reported that Balochistan University is facing lots of financial crises and all the departments have been closed due to the non-availability of funds. The university's teaching and non-teaching staff are also on strike due to non-payment of salaries. The oldest university of Balochistan is in extreme trouble as Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is claiming revolutionary steps in the education sector.

The university's annual expenditure is more than Rs 3 billion whereas the current deficit is more than Rs 1 billion and there is a need to find out a permanent solution as soon as possible, according to Jang. (ANI)

