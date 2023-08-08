Left Menu

Balochistan University shut for indefinite period after clash between students

As per the police, a clash erupted between two groups of students at Balochistan University and injured seven children.

ANI | Updated: 08-08-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 16:51 IST
Balochistan University shut for indefinite period after clash between students
Flag of Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Balochistan University has been closed for an indefinite period after a clash erupted between two groups of students, ARY News reported. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

As per police, a clash erupted between two groups of students at Balochistan University and injured seven children. The injured were rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, the administration of Balochistan University in a press statement announced to keep the university closed until further orders, as per ARY News.

The statement said that the university will remain closed for academic activities for an indefinite period. The students have also been advised to vacate the hostel premises with immediate effect. In another incident, the police booked nearly 60 students following a clash between two groups at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad.

Pakistan vernacular media Jang recently reported that Balochistan University is facing lots of financial crises and all the departments have been closed due to the non-availability of funds. The university's teaching and non-teaching staff are also on strike due to non-payment of salaries. The oldest university of Balochistan is in extreme trouble as Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is claiming revolutionary steps in the education sector.

The university's annual expenditure is more than Rs 3 billion whereas the current deficit is more than Rs 1 billion and there is a need to find out a permanent solution as soon as possible, according to Jang. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023