Israel begins Blue Line BRT transportation system construction

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 10 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Transportation Miri Regev on Wednesday morning laid the cornerstone for the Blue Line, an advanced mass transit system that will connect Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Nes Ziona and Rehovot and carry approximately 77,000 passengers a day and 56 million passengers a year. The length of the Blue Line is 23 km (14 miles) and during peak hours it will operate with a high frequency of every six minutes. The line will include 44 stations, some of which interface with the stations of the green line of the light rail, the stations of the Israel Railway Rehovot and Rashonim, regional transportation terminals and in the future also to the metro network.

The Blue Line is a BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) line, based on advanced, high-capacity electric buses that move on an exclusive and separated transportation route. The express buses are given priority at intersections and traffic lights, thus guaranteeing passengers punctuality and reliable and accurate arrival times and an improved travel experience. Electronic displays will be installed in the stations and in the car, providing information on the location of the line and the arrival time in real-time. In Israel, the BRT system has been operating for ten years with great success in the Haifa metropolis: the Matron. However, the Ministry of Transportation emphasizes that more advanced vehicles will operate on the blue line, with quiet and clean electric propulsion, and with innovative technologies that have come into use in recent years. The line will be built by the Ayalon Routes Company and is expected to open during 2028. The construction cost is estimated at 2.9 billion Shekels (USD 790 million). (ANI/TPS)

