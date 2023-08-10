Left Menu

Pakistan: At least eight killed in road accident near Layyah 

A road accident in Layyah claimed the lives of at least eight people and badly injured another six in the early hours of Thursday, reported ARY News.

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 14:44 IST
Pakistan: At least eight killed in road accident near Layyah 
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A road accident in Layyah claimed the lives of at least eight people and badly injured another six in the early hours of Thursday, reported ARY News. Rescue personnel underlined that a truck struck fatally with a van carrying passengers on its way to Mian Channu.

Tragically, eight members of the same family died at the scene, while another six people were hurt. Rescue teams arrived on the scene quickly after hearing the distress call and transported the injured and deceased to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Chobara, ARY news reported. On May 31, when the passenger bus they were riding in flipped turtle after going off a bridge in Khanewal, at least six people were murdered and 30 others were hurt.

Rescue personnel reported that the event had happened close to Pull Rango. They claimed that the unfortunate bus had been involved in an accident while travelling from Lahore to Multan. They stated that the bus had overturned because the driver had lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid colliding with a motorbike. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023