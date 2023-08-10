Indian ships to participate in Malabar Naval Exercise in Australia

India's navy warships INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata will participate in Exercise MALABAR 2023, which is being hosted by the Royal Australian Navy from August 11 to 21. Other than India, US Navy (USN), Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) and the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) are also participating in the exercise, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence

It is pertinent to mention here that this is for the first time that the Royal Australian Navy is hosting the exercise. The MALABAR series of maritime exercises started in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between Indian Navy and US Navy and has grown in stature over the years to include four prominent navies in the Indo-Pacific Region.

The 2020 edition witnessed the maiden participation of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN). This year marks the 27th edition of MALABAR which is being hosted by the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), the statement read. MALABAR 2023 is scheduled to be conducted in two phases. The Harbour Phase involves wide-ranging activities such as cross-deck visits, professional exchanges, sports fixtures and several interactions for planning and conduct of the Sea Phase. The Sea Phase will include various complex and high-intensity exercises in all three domains of warfare, encompassing anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine exercises including live weapon firing drills.

The exercise provides an opportunity for the Indian Navy to enhance and demonstrate interoperability and also gain from the best practices in maritime security operations from its partner nations. INS Sahyadri is the third ship of the indigenously designed and built Project-17 class multi-role stealth frigates and is presently commanded by Capt Rajan Kapoor. INS Kolkata is the first ship of the indigenously designed and built Project-15A class destroyers and is commanded by Capt Sharad Sinsunwal. Both ships have been built at Mazagon Dock Ltd, Mumbai and are fitted with a state-of-the-art array of weapons and sensors to detect and neutralise threats in surface, air and underwater domains, according to the statement.

