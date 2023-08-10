Left Menu

Pakistan: At least two injured in explosion at Quetta cracker shop

At least two people were injured in an explosion at a cracker shop in Quetta’s Moti Ram Road, Dawn reported citing the police on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:05 IST
Pakistan: At least two injured in explosion at Quetta cracker shop
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least two people were injured in an explosion at a cracker shop at Quetta's Moti Ram Road, Dawn reported citing the police on Thursday. Gawalmandi Station House Officer (SHO) Jawad Shaban said that the initial explosion set off other crackers in the shop, resulting in a fire and leaving two people injured.

He further said that the fire brigade of the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation doused the blaze, but the cracker shop was completely destroyed while two others abutting it were partially damaged. Television footage showed plumes of smoke following the incident and a crowd gathered at the site, as per Dawn.

Meanwhile, a bomb disposal squad inspected the shop. The SHO said it was collecting evidence to confirm the cause of the explosion. Later, Quetta Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) retired Captain Zohaib Mohsin reached the site and told the media after the inspection that the explosion was caused by crackers setting off.

"The shop owner had ordered fireworks and crackers in large quantities keeping in view August 14 [celebrations], and they were kept at the rooftop. They exploded due to heat," Dawn quoted Mohsin as saying. The official ruled out the involvement of any terror elements in the incident.

Earlier, when the cause of the explosion was not clear, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the incident, terming it a "bomb blast". A statement issued by his office said he sought a report from the province's additional chief secretary and police chief on security measures taken in Balochistan, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023