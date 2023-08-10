Left Menu

Chad-based UAE field hospital treats 3,509 cases in first month

The Amdjarass-based field hospital, established by the UAE to support Sudanese refugees in Chad, continues to provide its services, recording 3,509 cases treated in the first month since its inauguration.

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 23:36 IST
Chad-based UAE field hospital treats 3,509 cases in first month
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Chad

Amdjarass [Chad], August 10 (ANI/WAM): The Amdjarass-based field hospital, established by the UAE to support Sudanese refugees in Chad, continues to provide its services, recording 3,509 cases treated in the first month since its inauguration.

The hospital conducted 24 surgeries, while the cases treated comprised 1,897 adults and 1,612 children.

The hospital is part of the UAE's humanitarian, relief and medical aid to support Sudanese people affected by the conflict in Sudan, which has been ongoing since last April. It is also in line with the UAE's efforts to support the Republic of Chad in its response to alleviate pressures entailed by the humanitarian situation resulting from the influx of Sudanese refugees to Chad. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023