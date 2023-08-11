India in touch with German authorities in baby Ariha Shah case: MEA

India continues to remain in touch with the German authorities, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi regarding the baby Ariha Shah case. At the weekly media briefing on Friday, MEA reiterated its stand on the case over the girl's cultural rights and her rights as an Indian citizen and added that the ministry will continue to press the German authorities for the early return of the child to India.

"As we had mentioned earlier, we continue to remain engaged with German authorities on this case. Let me reiterate that we believe that the child who's currently in foster care, as you mentioned, is being denied her cultural rights and her rights as an Indian citizen. We will continue to press the German authorities for the early return of the child to India", said MEA. Earlier this morning, Dhara Shah, mother of Ariha Shah, an Indian baby in German foster care, held a demonstration on Friday at Jantar Mantar demanding that German authorities allow Ariha to celebrate Independence Day with the Indian Community in Germany in order to protect her cultural rights.

Ariha's family says they will go to the German embassy and request the German Ambassador that since the Indian Independence Day is around the corner, Ariha should be allowed to celebrate the Independence Day of her country. Dhara said that it is her cultural right and it needs to be preserved.

"We will go to the German embassy. We will request the German ambassador that the 15th of August is coming and every Indian has the right to celebrate it. We will ask him to let Ariha celebrate Indian independence day. She should not be deprived of her cultural identity," Dhara Shah said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

