Left Menu

Afghanistan: One child killed, 45 others injured as mini-bus overturns in Kunduz 

The accident occurred in the Imam Sahib district of Afghanistan on Wednesday and claimed the life of a child and injured 45 others.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 08:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 08:21 IST
Afghanistan: One child killed, 45 others injured as mini-bus overturns in Kunduz 
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

One child was killed and 45 others were injured after a mini-bus overturned in Afghanistan's Kunduz province, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported. Ahmad Noor Omarzai, a medical professional at a local hospital, shared the information regarding the incident. The accident occurred in the Imam Sahib district of Afghanistan on Wednesday evening and claimed the life of a child and injured 45 others, including women and children, Khaama Press reported citing a Taliban-appointed health official.

The official said that some of the injured people were taken to hospital and were currently in critical condition, Khaama Press reported. Meanwhile, Taliban-appointed provincial police spokesperson Jumadin Khaksar confirmed the incident. Khaksar said that the victims were travelling to attend a wedding party when their mini-bus overturned on the road, causing multiple injuries, particularly among children and women, according to Khaama Press. The official further said that an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

According to the experts, the deteriorating condition of roads, coupled with reckless driving and inadequate safety measures on congested highways, seems to be the primary reason for Afghanistan's high rate of road accidents, Khaama Press reported. Furthermore, reports have indicated that more than 400 people have lost their lives in the accidents in the past three months.

Earlier on Sunday, at least six people were killed, and two others injured in a traffic accident in Afghanistan's Kabul on Sunday, officials said, Khaama Press reported. Taliban-appointed Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said that six people were killed as a car collided with a vehicle in Kabul. As per the news report, six people died, and two others suffered injuries when a car collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction in the Qara Bagh district of Kabul on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023