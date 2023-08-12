Left Menu

Young people need to be equipped with skills for the green economy: ILO

On International Youth Day, ILO Director-General, Gilbert F Houngbo, said young people need to be equipped with skills for the green economy, so they can find decent jobs and make the world a better place for people and planet.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 08:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 08:24 IST
Young people need to be equipped with skills for the green economy: ILO
International Labour Organization (ILO) (Image Credit: ILO/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Geneva [Switzerland], August 12 (ANI/WAM): On International Youth Day, ILO Director-General, Gilbert F Houngbo, said young people need to be equipped with skills for the green economy, so they can find decent jobs and make the world a better place for people and planet. In celebration of the United Nations International Youth Day, with the theme of Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World, this event will highlight the role of young people in coming together to amplify engagement and leadership in all areas of decision-making and action, especially in creating an environmentally sustainable and climate-friendly world.

"On International Youth Day, I join the global community in celebrating the commitment and actions of young people who are trying to make the world a better place for both people and the planet. Many young people aspire to careers that make a positive impact on the environment and foster social justice,'' he said in a statement on the Day, which is marked on 12th August every year. "As the world moves towards a low-carbon economy, the implementation of just transition policies could create more than eight million additional jobs for young people by 2030. Equipping them with skills for the green economy, including digital skills, will prepare them for these jobs.

The ILO-led Global Initiative on Decent Jobs for Youth works with and for youth, so we can make this happen, he added. "It brings together the resources and expertise of multiple partners committed to scaling up actions that will increase youth employment. Join us in building a more sustainable future for the generations to come.'' (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023