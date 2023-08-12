Ahead of general elections, Pakistan Election Commission registers three new political parties 

Ahead of the general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has registered three new political parties, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. The ECP spokesperson said that the commission lodged three new political parties, including Hisar Muslim Party, Apni Party Pakistan and Haq Do Tehreek Balochistan. The spokesperson further said the number of registered political parties in Pakistan has reached 171.

On Thursday, the legal team of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared new delimitations inevitable after the 2023 census for the upcoming general elections, ARY News reported. The chief election commissioner (CEC) chaired a key session to hold discussions regarding new census data and delimitations before the general elections. The session was attended by four ECP members, the secretary and the legal team. The legal team spoke about the electoral body's high-ups on the requirement of the new delimitations after the 2023 census, ARY News reported citing sources.

The legal team also gave a briefing on Article 51 and Election Act's Clause 17. The team suggested completing new delimitations and declared it 'inevitable' for the general elections. The commission will soon make a decision on whether to begin new limitations or not, according to sources. Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Friday asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and outgoing Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz to propose the name of caretaker premier by tomorrow, Dawn reported.

This comes after the National Assembly was dissolved on August 9, and the Prime Minister and opposition leader began meetings to select a candidate for the interim premier. The first meeting was held on Thursday in which six names had come under discussion. Both leaders are expected to meet again for another round of deliberations. Earlier this week, Pakistan President Arif Alvi approved the premature dissolution of the country's National Assembly. Alvi's decision came after Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday sent him a summary for the dissolution of the Pakistan National Assembly.

An official statement released by Pakistan President's Office on Twitter read, "The president dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister under Article 58-1 of the Constitution." Shehbaz Sharif's move formally started the process for the appointment of a caretaker setup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)