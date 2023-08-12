Left Menu

Pakistan: Balochistan Assembly to be dissolved today

Meanwhile, no name has been finalized yet for the appointment of the caretaker chief minister. According to sources, the first round of talks between JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal was held in Islamabad on Friday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Balochistan Assembly will be dissolved Saturday after the completion of its five-year constitution term, The Nation reported. The follows the dissolution of the National Assembly on Wednesday and the Sindh Assembly on Friday.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo will send the summary for the dissolution of the assembly to the Governor on Saturday. The governor on the advice of the chief minister will sign the summary. Meanwhile, no name has been finalized yet for the appointment of the caretaker chief minister of Pakistan. According to sources, the first round of talks between JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal was held in Islamabad on Friday, The Nation reported.

Sources said that both JUI-F and BNP-M have proposed two names each for the post of caretaker chief minister. The opposition party vowed to reach a consensus on the name of the caretaker Chief Minister. The Sindh Assembly in Pakistan was dissolved on Friday as the province's Governor Kamran Tessori signed and gave approval to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah's summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The dissolution of the Sindh Assembly came just days before the completion of the Sindh Assembly's five-year tenure, which began on August 13, 2018. In a notification issued by the government, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said, "As advised by the chief minister and in exercise of powers conferred upon me under clause (1) of Article 112 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and other provisions enabling me in this behalf, I, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, governor of Sindh, hereby dissolve the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Friday, the 11th day of August, at 9 pm."

While addressing the last provincial cabinet session on Friday, outgoing Sindh CM Murad said he, his cabinet members, and all the PPP MPAs were going "back to the people with dignity and respect." He recalled that at the beginning of the term in 2018, the then-federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not ready to cooperate and attempted to destabilize the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) government in Sindh, according to Dawn report.

He said, "But under the guidance of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, we kept serving our people steadfastly." Murad Ali Shah said that the province was still tackling the COVID-19 pandemic when the disastrous floods of 2022 swept the majority of the regions of Sindh. Sindh CM said, "I had almost lost hope to drain out such a deluge of the water but the cabinet members, party workers, and the leadership supported me and finally the water was disposed of, and wheat crops were sown," Dawn reported. He stated that all party leadership, ministers, advisors, special assistants, coordinators, MPAs and party workers "stood shoulder-by-shoulder" with the flood-impacted people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

