Left Menu

Elections will be held in February, says former Opposition leader of Pakistan National Assembly

Riaz's statement comes after Balochistan Awami Party Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar was named as Pakistan's interim Prime Minister.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 07:56 IST
Elections will be held in February, says former Opposition leader of Pakistan National Assembly
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former opposition leader in the Pakistan National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz on Saturday said that general elections will be held in February, three months later than the constitutionally allowed limit of 90 days, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. Riaz's statement comes after Balochistan Awami Party Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar was named as Pakistan's interim Prime Minister. Kakar's appointment as Pakistan caretaker PM came after Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Raja Riaz concluded their consultations, according to Dawn. The announcement regarding Pakistan's caretaker PM was made three days after the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9.

The Pakistan National Assembly was dissolved three days before its mandated period, following which elections are to be held within 90 days, according to Dawn. However, a delay in the elections has become almost certain as the results of the 2023 digital census have been given approval as a fresh limitation, which might take months. Speaking on Geo News show Naya Pakistan, Riaz said that Pakistan's caretaker PM was selected from Balochistan as there were always complaints regarding the Balochistan region being deprived of its rights, Dawn reported.

In response to a question on whether a "level playing field" will be ensured in the upcoming elections along with the participation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the electoral process, he said, "I cannot provide a definitive answer." Notably, the process of appointing Pakistan's caretaker PM started a day after the country's National Assembly was dissolved prematurely on August 9. On August 10, Shehbaz Sharif and Raja Riaz held a meeting, during which they exchanged lists of potential candidates for the position.

The second round of consultations took place on Friday at a dinner hosted by Shehbaz Sharif for outgoing ruling alliance leaders, Dawn reported. After the consultations, Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that the Pakistan caretaker PM's name will be finalized by Saturday. On Saturday, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Anwarul Haque Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister for the country.

Taking to Twitter, the President's Office said that under Article 224 A of Pakistan's constitution, Alvi appointed Anwarul Haque Kakar as caretaker PM. "President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Anwarul Haque Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister The President approved the appointment under Article 224 A of the Constitution," the Pakistan President's office said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023