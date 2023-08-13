China crippled with economic woes may become more aggressive: Experts

The economic woes that China is currently facing, prompted fears that Beijing could in turn become more aggressive, and compensate by escalating the risk of a war with the US over Taiwan, Voice of America (VOA) reported citing experts who closely follow the US-China rivalry. Also, China's economic slowdown — which is evident with slowing growth, plunging exports and the increasing municipal debt, unemployment and deflation — is further expected to worsen if other nations follow the US lead in restricting investments in China.

"China may act more aggressively in the near term — as its military capabilities mature — to lock in gains while it still has the chance," said Hal Brands, who served as special assistant to the secretary of defence for strategic planning in 2015-16 in the Obama administration. He is now the Henry A. Kissinger distinguished professor of global affairs at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

"This is why the danger of a war over Taiwan, for instance, is highest in this decade — because China will have more military capability than ever before, just as it peaks and starts to decline economically, relative to the United States," VOA quoted Brands, author of Danger Zone: The Coming Conflict with China. Brands further said that historically, rising great powers have become more aggressive when their economies slow and geopolitical troubles multiply.

"China is facing these problems today. As China's economy struggles, it will find it harder to overtake the United States as the world's leading power," he added. Notably, President Joe Biden on Wednesday, signed an executive order prohibiting US venture capital and private equity firms from investing in China's advanced technologies that could threaten US national security.

Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu told VOA's Korean Service on Thursday that Beijing is deeply concerned about Biden's move. "Despite China's repeated expression of deep concerns, the US went ahead with new investment restrictions," VOA quoted Liu. "The Chinese side is very disappointed at this."

Liu added, "The latest investment restrictions will seriously undermine the interests of Chinese and American companies and investors, hinder the normal business cooperation between the two countries and lower the confidence of the international community in the US business environment." It is pertinent that China has become increasingly aggressive in the South China Sea, using its naval presence to back its sweeping claims to sovereignty over tiny islands and what are estimated to be the sea's vast reserves of untapped oil and natural gas. Beijing's claims have angered competing claimants, including Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei, according to VOA.

Beijing has also increased its military presence in the Taiwan Strait, where the US has been exercising freedom of navigation to counter China's aggressive stance against the self-governing island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers its own territory. Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that on Wednesday 10, that Chinese air force aircraft entered the island's air defence zone accompanying five Chinese warships engaged in "combat readiness" patrols, VOA reported.

Notably, the open trade routes through the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea are considered crucial to the global economy. More than 3.4 trillion USD worth of goods accounting for 21 per cent of global trade are estimated to pass through the Taiwan Strait each year. A Chinese invasion of Taiwan could cut off the vital global trade route, as per VOA.

Matthew Kroenig, vice president and senior director of the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, said, "China's economic growth has levelled off and will likely decline in the near future." However, he added that Chinese President Xi Jinping's inability to see reality could lead him to the same kind of miscalculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin made in thinking he could easily take over Ukraine.

"Xi does not understand that Beijing's economy is in decline", said Kroenig, author of The Return of Great Power Rivalry. "He is convinced that he is making China stronger, and it is America that is in decline. I fear, therefore, that this is a recipe for war. International relations scholars believe that war is most often caused by miscalculation," VOA quoted Kroenig as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)