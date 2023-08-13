UAE: National Media Office holds a media briefing to introduce the latest preparations for COP28 news coverage

Left Menu

The National Media Office (NMO) held a media briefing in Abu Dhabi for local, regional and international media on the latest preparations and requirements for the news coverage of the UN Climate Conference, the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), in Dubai.

13-08-2023
Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 13 (ANI/WAM): The National Media Office (NMO) held a media briefing in Abu Dhabi for local, regional and international media on the latest preparations and requirements for the news coverage of the UN Climate Conference, the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), in Dubai. The briefing introduced the media to the services and facilities provided by Expo City Dubai, the venue of the conference, and informed them of the procedures required to be completed from their side, in addition to identifying their needs for better coverage of the global event.

Ahmed Al Hosani, Acting Executive Director of the National Media Office, said the briefing is in line with NMO's commitment to communicating directly with various media outlets to meet their needs for the best media coverage of this outstanding event. The officials detailed the logistical services provided to the media in the blue and green zones of Expo City Dubai, the facilities made available in the media Centre, and the mechanism for applying to obtain accreditation for the coverage.

Moreover, registration for remote coverage is also available for those who wish to participate virtually and watch the broadcast of plenary sessions and open events on the United Nations website. The participating media outlets emphasized the importance of such meetings in staying updated on the latest developments, which supports their pre-planned process of providing quality news coverage.

The UAE will host COP28 from November 30 to December 12, 2023, at Expo City Dubai. The conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, industry leaders, academics, and representatives from civil society organizations. (ANI/WAM)

