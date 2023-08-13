Left Menu

UAE: Fujairah Science Club launches Fujairah Engineering Association

13-08-2023
UAE: Fujairah Science Club launches Fujairah Engineering Association
The Fujairah Science Club (FSC) has announced the launch of the Fujairah Engineering Association, a society that brings together Fujairah-based engineers across all specialisations. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the club's headquarters, in the presence of Saif Al Maaili, Chairman of the FSC, board members and members of the association.

Al Maaili revealed that the association has already welcomed 85 members, noting that the association aims to drive urban, industrial and technological development in the emirate, and enhance relevant practices and standards, in cooperation with competent authorities and institutions. The Fujairah Engineering Association will also provide courses across various specialities to help hone the skills of engineers and encourage collaborations among them, in addition to organising lectures, forums and field trips to promote the exchange of expertise and knowledge. (ANI/WAM)

