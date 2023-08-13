"Lot of threats from China...": US Congressman Thanedar

Congressman Shri Thanedar, a member of a bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers currently in India, expressed on Sunday the US Congress' commitment to strengthening its ties with India and said there are a lot of threats from China, adding that India plays a pivotal role in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The US Congressman praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the US Congress during his maiden State visit to the country in June this year and said, "The members of Congress really liked his speech. And they wanted to work on improving their relationship with India because we (the US) see a lot of threats from China."

The delegation will be participating in various events in India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the historic Red Fort on August 15. "We see a threat from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Currently, there is so much instability across the globe and also in the Indo-Pacific area, a strong relationship is so important with India," US Congressman Shri Thanedar said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

Regarding the US Congress delegation participating in the Independence Day celebrations, Thanedar said, "It all started when Modiji came to America, and I had a chance to escort him to the joint session of Congress where he gave a great speech. And that's why we have brought this delegation to India. Also, Modiji had specifically invited us to come to Delhi to attend the celebration of the 75th anniversary of India's freedom and Independence. So we are here at the invitation of the Prime Minister of India." Elaborating about the delegation's visit in India, Thanedar, who represents the 13th Congressional District of Michigan said, "We will be meeting with the President, cabinet members and talking about collaboration in defence, innovation, technology, and automotive technology that would benefit my home state of Michigan and my home district city of Detroit."

"So there's a lot that we intend to do in this visit, but it's primarily to foster and grow the relationship between these two democracies," he added. Shri Thanedar, the United States Congressman who introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives to declare the Indian Independence Day as a National Day of Celebration said that India has a lot of respect in the United States, And the United States Congress because it is the largest democracy.

Earlier this month, a resolution was introduced in the US House of Representatives to declare 15th August, the Indian Independence Day as a National Day of Celebration in the US to celebrate the world's two largest democracies, India and US. "The resolution was introduced into the US Congress by me, and it was supported by a number of other US Congress people because India has a lot of respect in the United States and the United States Congress because it is the largest democracy," Shri Thanedar said while speaking to ANI.

On asking when the resolution would be in force, Thanedar replied that he is not sure of the time limit yet. "I don't know the exact timing of it, but there is certainly bipartisan support because, it's going to benefit both countries and the economies. It will create jobs for both countries. So we are excited to see this go through. And, we will be supporting that collaboration," Thanedar said.

"American government and American Congress appreciate what India has been able to do and how India has made progress in Technology," he added. "We are very keen on having a joint collaboration in defence, space, technology, cyber, medicine, and education. So every aspect of science and technology that we want to collaborate on, I'm excited about the drones deal, I'm excited about, the engines that GE is going to make for jet engines, jet planes. All of this collaboration is an important step in a very strong US-India relationship," US Congressman Shri Thanedar said.

On the fast-growing economy of India, he said, "It is a proud moment to see what India has accomplished. Just recently, it was the tenth-largest economy and now it's the fifth-largest economy. And soon, it's going to be the third largest economy." "India has made tremendous progress in the last 75 years and, I'm here to celebrate India's success, I'm here to congratulate the people of India for this remarkable achievement," he said on his presence in India on the occasion of the Independence Day.

"The United States wants to be a partner with India, as, India continues this remarkable progress in, economy and diversification," he added. "It is interesting to see how, various religious people of different faith,cultures, languages, and food live in harmony, is very encouraging to see and, we are just here to congratulate and share the joy of this occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence," Shri Thanedar added. (ANI)

