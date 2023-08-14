Left Menu

Caretaker PM assures nation of ‘fair polls’ in Pakistan

Meanwhile, PML-N’s key ally in Balochistan, Akhtar Mengal who heads the Balochistan National Party, in a letter to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, expressed dismay over the appointment of Kakar without consultations with allies.

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 09:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 09:41 IST
Caretaker PM assures nation of ‘fair polls’ in Pakistan
Pakistan's Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar (Image Credit: Twitter/@anwaar_kakar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A day after Anwarul Haq Kakar was appointed as the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, he announced his resignation from the Senate as well as the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Dawn reported citing Geo News. Geo News quoted him as saying that since it was his responsibility to hold free and fair elections, for which Kakar has to cooperate with the Election Commission, he had the taken the decision to step down from his posts.

In a statement posted on his 'X' handle (formerly known as Twitter), Kakar said: "Owing to the fundamental responsibility conferred upon me as the caretaker prime minister, I have decided to surrender my membership of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and relinquish my Senate position." Meanwhile, PML-N's key ally in Balochistan, Akhtar Mengal who heads the Balochistan National Party, in a letter to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, expressed dismay over the appointment of Kakar without consultations with allies.

Mengal said that such decisions created "more distance" between Balochistan National Party-Mengal and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). In a letter written to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Mengal stated, "You have nominated such a person as the caretaker prime minister whose appointment has closed the doors of politics for us," according to Geo News report. "Such decisions have created more distance between us and you," he added.

In the letter written to Nawaz Sharif, Mengal expressed disappointment with the way PML-N was choosing to ally with the army instead of taking politicians on board, Geo News reported. He accused the PML-N of forgetting the "conspiracies and unconstitutional" actions of the former military ruler and President Pervez Musharraf.

He wrote, "A solution is being sought by consulting the establishment instead of politicians," adding that the "atrocities" of military-led regimes from General Ayub to General Musharraf were not yet forgotten. Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar was named Pakistan's caretaker PM after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Raja Riaz concluded consultations on August 12.

Kakar is a lawmaker belonging to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). Speaking during a farewell ceremony before the announcement of Pakistan's caretaker PM at the Prime Minister's House, Shehbaz Sharif said that a hybrid system that works for the country's progress is better. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global
4
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023