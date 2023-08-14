Left Menu

Nepal cabinet reshuffle: Anita Devi Shah takes oath as federal affairs minister

Nepal PM reshuffled the cabinet for the 11th time on Sunday. Anita Devi Shah was sworn in as Minister for Federal Affairs on Monday. 

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 14:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 14:28 IST
Nepal cabinet reshuffle: Anita Devi Shah takes oath as federal affairs minister
Anita Devi Shah takes oath as Minister for Federal Affairs of Nepal (Image Credit: PM Secretariat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In yet another reshuffle of his cabinet, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has appointed Anita Devi Shah as the minister for federal affairs and general administration, replacing Aman Lal Modi from the Maoist Centre. Nepal PM reshuffled the cabinet for the 11th time on Sunday. Anita Devi Shah was sworn in as Minister for Federal Affairs on Monday.

Earlier, Nepal PM Dahal consulted and discussed with several ministers on board the government from Maoist Center to convince them to step down from the post. After the restoration of democracy in the country, Dahal has become Prime Minister for the third time. He was appointed Prime Minister on December 25, 2022, after the general election which resulted in a hung parliament.

Dahal has already reshuffled the cabinet 10 times within 8 months after coming to power, and the 11th one was done on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023